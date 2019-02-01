Win Venom on Blu-ray

Marvel's comic book blockbuster Venom is coming to home entertainment formats! Directed by Zombieland's Ruben Fleischer, this Spidey spin-off stars Tom Hardy as investigative journalist Eddie Brock, who becomes bonded with an alien symbiote which gives him superhuman powers.

Venom is available as a digital release now and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD from February 4. The high-def formats come with a host of bonuses, including a “Venom Mode” which provides informative pop-ups throughout the film; deleted/extended scenes; and featurettes on the history of the character, the stunts, the director’s vision, the visual effects and Easter eggs.

Thanks to Sony Pictures Home Entertainment we have 5 Blu-ray copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below: