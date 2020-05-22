Win Red Dwarf: The Promised Land on Blu-ray

The cast of Red Dwarf returned to our TV screens again recently, in a feature-length special for Dave. In The Promised Land, a group of cats flee their evil feline overlords in search of their God, Cloister – aka Lister, of course. Which just happens to coincide with the Dwarf crew being ejected from the ship and fleeing in Starbug.

Ray Fearon hams things up very entertainingly as the Cat King, and as the plot is filled with references to the past there are some great moments of nostalgia for fans. Oh, and the original Norman Lovett Holly’s back too! Bonuses include a Making Of (28 minutes), deleted scenes, Smeg-Ups, and "Through An Audience's Eyes", a 14-minute featurette exclusive to the home entertainment release.



