Win Max Brooks's Bigfoot book Devolution

If you read much horror you'll surely know Max Brooks's name, because of his "oral history of the zombie war" World War Z. His most recent novel, Devolution, uses a similar reportage style to that bestseller, interspersing diary entries with fictional interviews, real-life quotes and examples from world history.

It's centred on the idyllic community of Greenloop, which is cut off after the eruption of a volcano, and whose privileged residents – living in a bubble of eco-housing and drone delivery – prove ill-equipped to cope when nature turns against them, in the shape of a family of highly intelligent Bigfoot intent on ensuring the survival of the pack.

We gave Devolution a glowing five-star review, calling it "a chilling fable that blurs lines between man and monster." It's now available to buy in paperback. Thanks to Del Rey, we have 10 copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.