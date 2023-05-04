Win $10,000 by speedrunning this terrible, all-but forgotten Elder Scrolls spin-off

One of the oldest Elder Scrolls games is at the centre of a speedrunning competition with a $10,000 reward.

Earlier this week, big-time streamer and YouTuber MoistCritikal announced his latest speedrunning challenge - The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard. Players will attempt to complete the 1998 Elder Scrolls spin-off in the quickest time possible for an astounding $10,000 reward prize.

That's just the grand prize for the winner though - there are also unannounced prizes for the second and third-place competitors, and there's also apparently going to be a special prize for anyone who finds the best speedrunning exploit in Redguard.

You never really know what you're getting with a MoistCrikital video, so it's hard to say whether a speedrunning challenge of the worst Elder Scrolls game is really a surprise. "The best thing about Charlie is that he is so unpredictable that this might as well be a pregnancy announcement," sums up one YouTube commenter.

Currently, the world record for Redguard speedruns sits at one hour, 58 minutes, and 34 seconds, set by Solitan. The speedrunner actually put together a complete guide (opens in new tab) you can check out for your best bet at beating his record-setting time, although anyone will be seriously hard-pressed to beat that record from a game that's been around for over two decades now.

Nonetheless, we wish all Redguard speedrunners the best of luck with their attempts at the $10,000 prize. If you're interested in speedruns surrounding other Elder Scrolls games, it's worth keeping an eye on this Discord (opens in new tab) channel, where speedrunners regularly gather to discuss tips and tricks.

Perhaps we'll see a new world record for Redguard before The Elder Scrolls 6 is eventually here.