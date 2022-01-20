Win Doctor Who spinoff book The Ruby's Curse

Doctor Who fans who really know their onions will know all about Melody Malone, though the rest of you might need a quick recap. We first heard the name in 2012 episode "The Angels Take Manhattan", which featured a book about said '30s private eye. The author: the Doctor's future (or past? It's so confusing) wife River Song. That fictional book inspired a real one, ebook The Angel's Kiss. Now there's another Melody Malone adventure, written by River Song actor Alex Kingston.

The Ruby's Curse features both River herself and her fictional alter-ego. In one story thread, Melody is hired to find the Eye of Horus, a cursed ruby which anyone who comes into contact with dies. In another, River Song is forced to find a reality-altering weapon, also called the Eye of Horus. And together they must solve another mystery: is fiction changing into fact, or is fact changing into fiction?



