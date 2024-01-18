Win Devil Girl from Mars and Horrors of the Black Museum

SFX are big fans of Studiocanal’s Cult Classics range of Blu-rays, which has been reviving ”boundary pushing rarities and forgotten cinematic treasures” like The Final Programme and The Antichrist. The latest two titles are both British films from the ‘50s.

In 1954’s Devil Girl from Mars, an imperious, PVC-clad Martian woman is knocked off-course on a mission to find virile examples of manhood to take back to her home planet, landing her spaceship near a remote Scottish inn. Meanwhile, 1959’s Horrors of the Black Museum is a gruesome tale in which a crime writer devises murders whose fiendishness is almost worthy of Saw’s John Kramer – most memorably, by sending a woman a pair of binoculars containing metal spikes which spring out. Ouch. Both films come with talking heads and commentary tracks featuring writer and critic Kim Newman, plus a bunch of art cards.

Thanks to Studiocanal, we have three sets of both Blu-rays to give away.

