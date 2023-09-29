Win Creepshow on Blu-ray

If you’re a fan of EC Comics-style grotesquerie and old-school practical effects, you really should be watching Creepshow. Produced by The Walking Dead’s zombie-wrangler Greg Nicotero, and spawned from the 1982 film of the same name, this anthology show packs two different stories into each episode – some original, some based on short stories by authors such as Stephen King and Joe Hill.

Season four arrives on horror streaming service Shudder on 13 October, but in the meantime the first three seasons are now available on Blu-ray. All three seasons come up with bonus features – season one fares the best, with commentaries for every episode (indeed, one has two commentaries!), hour-long documentary “Creepshow Resurrected”, and lots more.

