Win an Evil Dead Rise Blu-ray

By Ian Berriman
published

We have five copies to give away!

The deformed face of the possessed Ellie.
(Image credit: StudioCanal)

Is there another horror franchise as reliable as the Evil Dead series? Forty-one years on from Sam Raimi's original slice of cabin-in-the-woods carnage, we're still waiting for a turkey. 

Gorehounds will know the drill: cabin in the woods, sinister incantation, demonic possession, harrowing violence, dismemberment by chainsaw. But Evil Dead Rise shakes up the formula, with the horror unfolding in a rundown apartment building after an earthquake leads to the discovery of a Necronomicon in a forgotten underground vault. Soon mother Ellie is taken over, leaving her visiting sister Beth tasked with protecting her three kids.   

It's a film of gleeful, wince-inducing extremity, which pulls off the tricky balancing act of striving for faithfulness while innovating enough to make things feel fresh. SFX's reviewer called it "A film of blood-drenched brio, which Deadites should find delightfully disgusting."

Evil Dead Rise is available to buy now on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and download. Bonus-wise, you get a commentary by writer/director Lee Cronin, plus his 2013 short film "Ghost Train".   Thanks to StudioCanal, we have five Blu-rays to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

The possessed Ellie hugging her kids close on the cover of the Evil Dead Rise Blu-ray.

(Image credit: StudioCanal)
Ian Berriman
Deputy Editor, SFX

Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. He also writes for Total Film, Electronic Sound and Retro Pop; other publications he's contributed to include Horrorville, When Saturday Comes and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.