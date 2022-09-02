Win an Afro Samurai graphic novel!

By Ian Berriman
published

We have 10 copies to give away

A blood-drenched Afro from Afro Samurai.
(Image credit: Titan Comics)

Debuting in 1998 in the pages of the magazine Nou Nou Hau, Takashi Okazaki's manga Afro Samurai soon acquired a sizeable cult following.  

Inspired by the writer/artist's love of soul and hip hop, it's set in a feudal futuristic Japan, and follows a warrior (the impressively-maned Afro) who saw his father killed by a gunslinger when he was a child. As an adult, he sets off on a quest for revenge, battling an array of assassins and warlords in the process. The manga was later adapted into an anime miniseries, and also inspired a TV film starring Samuel L Jackson. 

Titan Comics are now set to publish a remastered, two-volume "director's cut" edition of the original manga. Volume One is due for release on 13 September. Thanks to Titan Comics, we have 10 paperback copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. 

Sword-wielding samurai Afro on the cover of Afro Samurai volume one.

(Image credit: Titan Comics)
Ian Berriman
Deputy Editor, SFX

Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. He also writes for Total Film, Electronic Sound and Retro Pop; other publications he's contributed to include Horrorville, When Saturday Comes and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.