Win an Afro Samurai graphic novel!

Debuting in 1998 in the pages of the magazine Nou Nou Hau, Takashi Okazaki's manga Afro Samurai soon acquired a sizeable cult following.

Inspired by the writer/artist's love of soul and hip hop, it's set in a feudal futuristic Japan, and follows a warrior (the impressively-maned Afro) who saw his father killed by a gunslinger when he was a child. As an adult, he sets off on a quest for revenge, battling an array of assassins and warlords in the process. The manga was later adapted into an anime miniseries, and also inspired a TV film starring Samuel L Jackson.

