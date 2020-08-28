Win Adrian Tchaikovsky's new novel The Doors of Eden

If you're a keen reader of SF literature you'll probably know Adrian Tchaikovsky's work. The prolific author won the Arthur C Clarke Award in 2016. We gave his latest novel, The Doors of Eden, a glowing review, saying that reading it is "like bingeing a particularly ambitious TV serial... the contemporary Britain in which it’s rooted is vivid, and it smartly uses elements of crime drama and thrillers as a jumping-off point for a much wilder story."

It centres on Lee, who goes hunting for monsters on Bodmin Moor with her girlfriend Mal. During the expedition, Mal vanishes. Years later, she reappears, a changed person. The explanation: cracks in reality between our world and parallel Earths. Now they're getting wider, revealing extraordinary creatures from worlds where the dominant species evolved from a different ancestor.

The Doors of Eden is available to buy now. Thanks to publishers Tor we have 10 hardback copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.