Win a custom hand-painted SteamWorld Build controller and game code

We've got an exciting competition from our friends at Thunderful to give away three custom hand-painted controllers themed to SteamWorld Build. We've got one PS5 DualSense, one Xbox Series X controller, and a set of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons to give away, along with a game code for SteamWorld Build to match each.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply fill out the form below and let us know which controller you'd like to take home.

The limited controller collection isn't going to be on sale anywhere, they're just a limited run of handmade pads to celebrate the launch of SteamWorld Build on December 1.

For those not in the know, SteamWorld Build is a brand-new entry for the SteamWorld series, and it's a city-builder that sees players creating their own mining town. However, that's not all as you'll also be working through four layers of randomly generated mines below the surface, taking on all sorts of menaces, finding valuable resources, and the rocket ship parts you'll need to escape this sandy wasteland.

In our SteamWorld Build review, we called it "a very well-thought-out take on the city-building genre with plenty of unique SteamWorld elements that make it very easy to recommend."

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is fill in the above form and make sure you're following @GamesRadar on Twitter. The competition closes on December 8 at midnight UK time, and after that, we'll contact the winner.

The competition closes on December 8, 2023. By taking part, you agree to be bound by the competition rules: http://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/. Entries must be received by midnight on December 8, 2023 (UK time). Open to UK residents aged 18 years and over. There will be one winner, entitled to one custom SteamWorld Build controller and matching game code. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative.