Win a copy of Samantha Shannon's The Bone Season

Samantha Shannon's novel The Bone Season, written while she was studying at Oxford, is 10 years old this year. To mark the occasion, there's now a reimagined Tenth Anniversary Special Edition, for which the author has revisited her bestselling debut and given it a thoroughly good polish.

The first entry in what's since grown to a four-novel series, this dystopian tale is set in the year 2059, in the Republic of Scion, which has led an oppressive campaign against "unnaturalness". That means people like "dreamwalker" Paige Mahoney, a powerful clairvoyant who under Scion law commits treason simply by breathing. When Paige is arrested for murder and thrown into captivity in Oxford, she meets the mysterious founders of Scion, who have designs on her uncommon abilities. If she is to survive and escape, she must use every skill at her disposal...

The Tenth Anniversary Special Edition of The Bone Season is available to buy now. Thanks to Bloomsbury, we have 10 copies (RRP £20) to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO ENTRANTS IN THE UK ONLY.