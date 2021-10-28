Win a copy of new book The Art and Soul of Dune

Have you paid a trip to Arrakis yet? If so, you'll surely have been blown away by the visuals of Denis Villeneuve's new adaptation of Dune. Well now, you can luxuriate in that world a little longer thanks to making-of book The Art and Soul of Dune.

Written by Tanya LaPointe, it includes a wealth of concept art produced during the development of the film: designs for creatures and costumes, plus vessels like the Atreides flagship and environments like Castle Caladan. It also includes interviews with key cast and crew, with insights into subjects such as the challenges of filming in the desert in Abu Dhabi.

The Art and Soul of Dune is available to buy now (RRP £50), but thanks to Titan Books we have five copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.