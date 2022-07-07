Win a Blu-ray of Morbius

By published

We have five copies to give away!

Jared Leto as Morbius.
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

After the Venom movies, the latest addition to the Spider-Man Cinematic Universe is Morbius, which features a different kind of vampire.

Jared Leto plays '70s comic-book character Michael Morbius, a brilliant scientist who tries to 

cure his rare blood disorder by splicing his genres with bat DNA, unfortunately giving himself a taste for the red stuff in the process. 

Morbius is available to buy on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD and as a download now. Bonuses include featurettes on the character of Morbius, the stunts and the visual effects, a roundup of Easter eggs, and a collection of outtakes and bloopers. 

Thanks to Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, we have five Blu-rays to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.  

The Blu-ray cover of Morbius,

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)
Ian Berriman

Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. He also writes for Total Film, Electronic Sound and Retro Pop; other publications he's contributed to include Horrorville, When Saturday Comes and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.