Win a Blu-ray of Morbius

After the Venom movies, the latest addition to the Spider-Man Cinematic Universe is Morbius, which features a different kind of vampire.

Jared Leto plays '70s comic-book character Michael Morbius, a brilliant scientist who tries to

cure his rare blood disorder by splicing his genres with bat DNA, unfortunately giving himself a taste for the red stuff in the process.

Morbius is available to buy on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD and as a download now. Bonuses include featurettes on the character of Morbius, the stunts and the visual effects, a roundup of Easter eggs, and a collection of outtakes and bloopers.

Thanks to Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, we have five Blu-rays to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.