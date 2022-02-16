Will Marvel's Illuminati appear in Doctor Strange 2? What their comic book history says

The latest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is chock full of teasers, Easter eggs, and even unexpected character cameos all centering around the trailer's crown jewel moment, the apparent reveal of the inclusion of Patrick Stewart's Professor X from Fox's now concluded X-Men franchise.

While this opens up dozens of questions about the film and its implications for the MCU and its version of the Marvel Multiverse going forward, the larger context of the scene in which the blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo appears could indicate that something which has seemingly been building in the MCU for years may finally be coming to fruition.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer still (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In the trailer, Strange is shown being escorted into some kind of audience chamber by what appear to be souped-up Ultron drones. The chamber contains six chairs, one of which appears to be occupied by his former friend-turned-enemy Baron Mordo - and another of which seems to be occupied by the aforementioned Xavier, who states "We should tell him the truth."

At first glance, there are distinct Time Variance Authority and Time-Lords vibes from the whole scene, but Xavier's presence indicates that Marvel Studios may be bringing in a whole different concept from Marvel Comics: the Illuminati.

In the real world, the term 'Illuminati' has come to represent any number of supposed high-powered secret societies which, in many popular conspiracy theories, manipulate aspects of global society from behind the scenes.

But in the Marvel Universe, this conspiracy theory is taken to a whole new level, first by making it a concrete part of Marvel continuity, but also by elevating the group from being a secretive cabal of shadowy figure to being a conglomeration of six of Marvel's most powerful people who secretly undertake dangerous and world-threatening missions to ensure the stability of their reality.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer still (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Along with Xavier, there are five other original Illuminati members in comics, and their hidden actions in the Marvel Universe involve everything from capturing the Infinity Stones to taking on the cosmic being the Beyonder - which may ultimately be part of the key to deciphering what role the Illuminati may play in the MCU if the group is indeed going to be introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Who are the Illuminati, and how have they changed the Marvel Universe? Who are the Illuminati's opposite number, the mysterious supervillain group known as the Cabal? And what does this all have to do with the biggest reality-altering event to ever hit Marvel Comics?

It doesn't take the world's greatest telepath to answer these questions - all you need is a few minutes to join us as we dig into the past and potential future of Marvel's Illuminati.

Who are the Illuminati?

Illuminati art (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The original Marvel Universe group known as the Illuminati were brought together by Iron Man in the wake of the 'Kree/Skrull War' storyline, first as a sort of 'think tank' composed to try and form what Tony Stark calls a kind of "superhero government," based around his realization that the heroes of Earth could have done much more to prevent the Kree/Skrull War's impact had they been more communicative about their collective encounters with the Kree and Skrull empires.

This initial meeting, shown retroactively in 2007's New Avengers #7, includes Stark, Xavier (leader of the X-Men), Reed Richards-Mister Fantastic, Doctor Strange (Sorcerer Supreme), Namor the Sub-Mariner (King of Atlantis), Black Bolt (King of the Inhumans), and Black Panther (King of Wakanda).

Though the group refuses Stark's idea of a superhero bureaucracy (which he later somewhat enacts in the story 'Civil War' as the Super-Human Registration Act), all those present but Black Panther agree that they should remain in contact in order to exchange information and coordinate their actions. Black Panther refuses, stating his belief that such a group is likely to quickly overstep its intended bounds in potentially harmful ways.

New Avenges: Illuminati #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Unfortunately, T'Challa is proven somewhat right as the years go by. Through the course of the New Avengers: Illuminati limited series, the group first begins meeting to exchange information, as stated, but they quickly begin undertaking their own missions and operations in secret - with most of the group's biggest manipulations eventually backfiring on them.

Though a full list of the Illuminati's attempted - and backfired - manipulations of the Marvel Universe would take an exhaustive amount of time, their 'greatest hits' spell out the kind of impact they've had on the events of Marvel continuity.

A failed mission among the Skrulls leads to the Skrulls developing the power to shape-shift undetected, resulting in the story Secret Invasion.

Hulk is exiled to the planet Sakaar in the story Planet Hulk, only to return to Earth and wreak havoc in a quest for vengeance against the Illuminati in World War Hulk.

The Illuminati attempts to re-empower the secret hero the Sentry while purging him of his villainous dark side the Void, instead opening him up to manipulation by Norman Osborn and the destruction of Asgard (more on that momentarily).

Reed Richards assembles the Infinity Stones in an attempt to destroy them, but instead gains the ire of the Watcher and forcing the members of the Illuminati to each safeguard one of the stones (Stark gets the Reality Stone, Xavier gets the Mind Stone, Namor gets the Time Stone, Black Bolt gets the Space Stone, Strange gets the Soul Stone, and Reed himself takes the Power Stone).

The Illuminati intervenes in the events of both the original Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars and its sequel Secret Wars II to try and defeat the all-powerful Beyonder without the other heroes ever knowing. Though they fail the first time, their second attempt is somewhat successful.

That last bit with the Beyonder, despite involving some odd story beats that contradicted established continuity and were later rewritten or ignored themselves, actually sets off a chain of events that ultimately leads to the nothing less than the full-on death and rebirth of Marvel's entire multiverse.

But before that, the Illuminati themselves would undergo something of a death and rebirth, with the original group disbanding during the events of Civil War, with members of the group winding up split between the separate factions of the conflict and its aftermath.

The Illuminati wouldn't stay dormant - or hidden - for long, as their previous mistake with the Infinity Stones would be the catalyst for their return, and the exposure of their secrets to the Marvel Universe at large.

The Illuminati in the Marvel Universe

Illuminati art (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As many of the great scientific minds of Marvel's Illuminati can attest, one of the first rules of physics states that for every action, there's an equal and opposite reaction - and in the case of the Illuminati, that philosophical principle holds true.

Following the one-two punch of Civil War and Secret Invasion, Norman Osborn becomes the head of a new SHIELD-type organization which he dubs HAMMER - and which he quickly starts using toward his own nefarious ends.

Along with becoming leader of HAMMER and taking up the identity of Iron Patriot to form his own Dark Avengers team, Osborn forms his own secret society of supervillains (DC, please don't sue me!) including Doctor Doom, the Hood, Loki (then in her guise as a woman), Emma Frost, and, strangely enough, Namor - who was still technically part of the then dwindling Illuminati at the same time.

The machinations of this so-called Cabal lead to the story Siege, in which a plan to install Loki as king of Asgard, which was then floating high above the town of Broxton, Oklahoma as its own sovereign city-state as opposed to existing in its own separate plane of reality. Instead, Osborn uses his Dark Avengers, particularly the Sentry (who as we mentioned was inadvertently brought into Osborn's fold by the Illuminati themselves), to destroy Asgard and send it crashing to the ground when his plans of conquest fail.

This is where some of the Illuminati's failures start to come back into the picture, and the group is forced to come back together and overcome the split caused by Civil War.

In the aftermath of the disbanding of Osborn's Cabal, the Hood (a supervillain gangster who wears a demon-possessed cloak) began using the demonic power of his cloak to assemble the Infinity Stones that were once hidden by the Illuminati into his own Infinity Gauntlet. Naturally, this forces the Illuminati to come back together - and more so, forces them to reveal not just their existence but also their manipulations to the rest of Marvel's heroes.

Though the Hood is defeated, the Illuminati's mistakes come home to roost with the rest of the heroes mistrusting the group members for new reasons - while Black Bolt, then presumed dead, is replaced in the Illuminati by his queen Medusa, and Captain America is brought into the fold as the new guardian of the Space Stone.

Dark Reign: The Cabal cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

This kicks off a new wave of macrocosmic problems for the Illuminati, starting with Avengers vs. X-Men, in which Namor is possessed by the Phoenix Force along with several other mutants, resulting in the death of Professor X and new fractures among the heroes of the Marvel Universe.

Meanwhile, those metaphorical fractures in the Marvel Universe also start to become literal, as a series of events known as 'Incursions' begin to cause the various realities of Marvel's Multiverse to literally collide with each other and be destroyed.

To investigate solutions to the problem, a new Illuminati is formed by, ironically, Black Panther; this time consisting of Captain America, Iron Man, Black Bolt, Namor, Doctor Strange, and Beast of the X-Men who inherited Xavier's place on the team after his death in Avengers vs. X-Men.

After a series of failed attempts to prevent these 'Incursions' between other worlds before they reach the Marvel 616 Universe, the Illuminati finally manage to stop one of the events when Captain America uses the Infinity Gauntlet to separate the worlds as they collide. However, this comes at great cost, as the Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity Stones are destroyed in the process.

Left with no other options, the Illuminati begin building a doomsday device that can destroy other realities before they collide with the core Marvel Universe - though Captain America objects to any plan that involves being directly responsible for destroying a whole Universe, even to save their own. As a result, Captain America is temporarily mindwiped by the group, with his memories of all their past deeds erased from his consciousness.

Cap did eventually remember all the things the Illuminati did, including mindwiping him. And though this does reignite tensions among the Avengers, it's too late to stop what's coming. The Illuminati ultimately fail to stop the Incursions, which are revealed to be the work of an omnipotent race known as the Beyonders, connected to the Illuminati's old foe of the same name.

Only Doctor Doom is able to stop every single Marvel reality from being destroyed altogether, using his combined mastery of science and magic, and the reality manipulating power of Owen Reese the Molecule Man to assemble Battleworld, a conglomeration of the scraps of numerous Marvel realities which Doom was able to save. The result is the 2015/16 Secret Wars revival story in which Marvel's entire Multiverse is destroyed and rebuilt - that whole 'death and rebirth of the Multiverse' we mentioned.

Since then, the Illuminati hasn't come back together (as far as readers and the people in the Marvel Universe know) - though there's always the chance we'll someday learn of new secret adventures and manipulations that have occurred behind the scenes as with the group's initial introduction.

The Illuminati in the MCU

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer still (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Right now, everything up to and including the actual involvement of the Illuminati or a group like it in the MCU is mostly speculative, based on the clues shown in the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And while the idea seems like a safe bet, there are a few aspects of the comic book version of the Illuminati that don't quite vibe with the MCU, indicating that if the group does appear on screen, there will probably be some changes to their make-up and purpose in the adaptation.

Xavier seems like a natural inclusion in an MCU Illuminati, though the other five members of the group raise interesting questions about how they might fit into a film that focuses specifically on the Multiverse. When it comes to the rest of the original Illuminati in the MCU, Tony Stark is dead, Reed Richards and Namor have yet to debut at all, and Black Bolt only appeared in a disastrous TV version of the Inhumans that was panned by fans and critics alike, and which has been entirely ignored since.

And of course, Strange is the star of the movie, though the apparent council is news to him. The trailer seemingly implies that Mordo may take Strange's place in the group, at least at first - not to mention the multiple versions of Strange himself seen through the trailer.

The context of the scene, in which Strange is apprehended by the group and escorted to their chambers by apparent Ultron drones adds some more clues to what an MCU Illuminati could look like. For one thing, those Ultron drones potentially imply a Tony Stark 'variant' somewhere in the mix since he's Ultron's creator in the MCU - with rumors consistently swirling that Tom Cruise could appear as a version of the so-called Superior Iron Man from a time when Tony's attitude was altered and he was much more of an anti-hero. Some fans are even speculating the energy-surrounded figure shown fighting America Chavez in the trailer constitutes an obscured glimpse at this possible iteration of Stark.

(Not for nothing, the Tom Cruise rumors aren't totally out of left-field as he was once in talks to play Tony Stark years prior to Robert Downey, Jr. taking the role - though whether that's a potential source for the rumors or motivation for Marvel Studios to embrace the idea remains to be seen).

Illuminati #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

For the rest - Reed, Namor, and Black Bolt - Xavier's presence indicates that they could be introduced as people from other realities or timelines, assuming the Xavier heard in the trailer is a version of the Fox movie adaptation of the character a la Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as previous movie versions of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which seems to provide the direct blueprint for what Multiverse of Madness may be attempting.

And if they are from other realities, and their purpose is, as implied, to monitor and preserve the order of the Multiverse (sorta how the Time Variance Authority's job was to preserve a specific timeline), that could mean that the versions of the Illuminati who come to the MCU may even be survivors of dead realities or those who have learned what kind of mistakes can be made when the Multiverse is breached.

Speaking of those mistakes, we saw exactly what could happen when the Multiverse is tampered with in the aforementioned Spider-Man: No Way Home, as beings from other realities began entering the MCU, and the thinning barriers between worlds threatened to destroy the entire 616 universe - not unlike the Incursions faced by the second version of the Illuminati prior to Secret Wars in the story 'Time Runs Out.'

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seems to take those ideas of characters crossing realities and the resulting weakness in their boundaries to the next level, similar to how the MCU's 'Infinity Saga' consistently escalated the crossover between heroes leading up to the first Avengers movie, and then kept inflating that idea through Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame in which nearly every MCU character came together.

Could that mean that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is, in turn, a stepping stone in Marvel's latest meta-arc, which is increasingly focused on the Multiverse and variant versions of known heroes? And if so, could it all be leading to a big Secret Wars movie in which any and all incarnations of every Marvel movie and TV character are on the table?

Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, have stated their desire to direct a Secret Wars adaptation that escalates the concepts of their previous Avengers films - and we could be in the lead-up to that very ambition.

As a group of the most influential and powerful people in the Marvel Universe, the Illuminati have had a behind-the-scenes role in some of the best Marvel Comics stories of all time.