While Meta struggles with legs, VRChat gets finger tracking good enough for sign language

The Virtual reality application VRChat has added a new finger-tracking feature designed to let its users accurately communicate using sign language.

As spotted by @elfsternberg on Twitter (via @Benaclejames), the VR platform VRChat has introduced new finger tracking technology which allows users to communicate with one another via sign language. As demonstrated in the video below, users who are making use of the new feature are able to manipulate their hands in the virtual world with little restrictions, allowing them to sign to the person standing across from them in-game.

This is gorgeous and heartwarming! While Meta is still trying to give people legs, furries have refined finger tracking to the point where sign language works, welcoming the deaf to VRChat. Amazing.

In the game's latest update, its developer has incorporated the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro headset's finger tracking system which means users can more accurately flex their fingers to do things like engage with the VRChat menu, but more importantly, interact with other users via sign language. The feature is currently "experimental" and still "under construction," so could be subject to change in the future.

Unfortunately, it only works with VRChat on the Quest 2 and Quest Pro so it isn't currently compatible with the Quest Link, Quest Airlink, Virtual Desktop, or other PC-connected solutions at the moment. This is apparently due to "platform and technical restrictions" but the game's developer has said it is "looking into ways to get this same capability on PC VRChat."

This is still an impressive addition to VRChat, which compared to Meta, seems to now be leaps and bounds ahead. You may remember just recently that Meta-founder Mark Zuckerberg recently teased that soon users of the Metaverse will be able to give their Avatar's virtual legs.

If you're not familiar, VRChat is a social application that allows its users to walk around a virtual world and interact with one another. The game is currently available on the likes of Steam and directly on the Meta Quest headset. Once in the virtual world, users will be able to design their own full-body avatars with lip sync, eye tracking, and a complete range of motion to chat and engage in a number of other social activities.