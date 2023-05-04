Where to buy Sony's new Final Fantasy 16 PS5 bundle

While the launch of Final Fantasy 16 might still be more than a month away, a new PS5 bundle is already making its way to digital store shelves in preparation for the JRPG. If anything like its predecessors, we're expecting the addition to be quite popular.

Several retailers have now gone live (although nothing from Amazon as of yet) with the Final Fantasy 16 bundle at its MSRP of $559.99 (opens in new tab) in the US and £539.99 in the UK. Anyone who picks up a pre-order will walk away with the standard PS5 console and a digital copy of Final Fantasy 16. The bundle will launch simultaneously with the game on June 22nd, 2023.

While this specific bundle is exclusive to the west, Japanese residents have been treated to an even better one. Not only does it include the console and game, but the controller and PS5 faceplates arrive with a sleek black Final Fantasy 16 design. We're hoping it might make its way over here at some point, but if not, importing may be the only route for collectors after this particular model. Whatever you're after, it's well worth comparing the latest PS5 prices and bundles to see if something else sparks your interest.

Where to pre-order Final Fantasy 16 PS5 bundle

Several retailers now have the Final Fantasy 16 bundle up for pre-order with delivery expected on the day. It's a good way to secure the console and what is likely to be one of the biggest games of 2023. The Final Fantasy 16 PS5 bundle will release on June 22nd, 2023.



Wanting to pick up the Final Fantasy 16 bundle in the UK? Then you'll want to head to the PS Direct store which has the exclusive pre-order. We're expecting other retailers to follow at a later date, similar to what happened with God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West. The Final Fantasy 16 PS5 bundle will release on June 22nd, 2023.

