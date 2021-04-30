Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for April 30 - May 4

Where is Xur? For the weekend beginning April 30, you'll find Xur in the Tower hangar. The hangar is on the east side of the Tower, and Xur likes to hang out on some stairs on the north end. You have until reset time on Tuesday, May 4 to give him a visit, so be sure to grab your weekly Exotic engram if nothing else. You can always compare the stat rolls on his armor pieces to yours, too, and buy an Exotic cipher if you're missing any legacy Exotics.
Here are all the Exotics Xur's selling this week.
- Exotic weapon - Arbalest: this kinetic linear fusion rifle deals bonus damage to all shield types, and breaking an enemy's shield with it will make them more vulnerable to kinetic damage for a short time. Arbalest can be very handy for activities with a mix of enemy shields, and with linear fusion rifles getting a buff in Season 14, now's a good time to grab it.
- Hunter Exotic - Graviton Forfeit: your invisibility effects last longer, and your melee recharges faster while you're invisible. Graviton Forfeit has largely been replaced by the Omnioculus chest piece, which you can farm by completing high-level Lost Sectors which grant Exotic chest pieces. It's a decent defensive Exotic that allows for near-infinite invisibility, but there are stronger options out there.
- Titan Exotic - Mk. 44 Stand Asides: gain an overshield while sprinting with a shoulder charge-type ability active, and gain melee energy when you hit an enemy with one of these abilities. Titans have so many powerful melee and movement Exotics that the Stand Asides just can't compete. The shield it provides isn't tanky enough to justify the opportunity cost of not using something like the Dunemarchers, or even Synthoceps.
- Warlock Exotic - Astrocyte Verse: your blink has a longer range, a shorter cooldown, and grants a weapon handling bonus when you exit blink. Your radar also reappears faster after blinking. If you like teleporting, this is the Exotic for you. Blink is a tough ability to master but it's equally difficult to deal with in PvP, making Astrocyte Verse an unwieldy but powerful choice.