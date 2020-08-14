Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics, August 14 - August 18

Where is Xur? For the weekend of August 14, Xur is on Titan over in the Rig, just north of the site of the Contact Public Event. He'll stick around until reset time on Tuesday, August 18.
We've listed and explained all of the Exotics Xur is selling below. As always, even if you own all of these Exotics, you should still see if Xur has any better rolls available to you, and buy his Exotic engram while you're at it. If you are missing some of these Exotics but you aren't interested in using them, be sure to buy them anyway so you don't get them as a drop in the future (until you've filled out your Exotic collection, that is).
- Exotic weapon - Graviton Lance: a two-burst pulse rifle with infinite range that causes defeated enemies to explode. Graviton Lance is exactly as cool as it sounds, and it's a respectable weapon in both PvP and PvE. Think of it as a Void version of Sunshot; a single well-placed shot can clear a room.
- Hunter Exotic - Ophidia Spathe: gain a second melee charge. Extra melee charges are uniquely valuable on Hunter thanks to the Blade Barrage Gunslinger tree, so Ophidia Spathe can enable some fun combos. If nothing else, it makes melee builds more forgiving, so it's worth buying if you like throwing knives.
- Titan Exotic - Mk. 44 Stand Asides: gain an overshield while sprinting with a shoulder charge ability active. Hits with these abilities restore melee energy. The Stand Asides aren't bad, but Titan has a lot of melee Exotics competing for the leg slot, and all of them lose to Dunemarchers.
- Warlock Exotic - Skull of Dire Ahamkara: gain increased armor while casting Nova Bomb, and regain super energy by getting kills with Nova Bomb. This is Space Magic: The Exotic. It has way less utility than Exotics like Nezarec's Sin, but there's no denying its ability to spam Nova Bombs. It's not the Reckoning-breaking monster it once was, but the Skull is still just fine.