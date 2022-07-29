What Remains of Edith Finch free PS5 upgrade isn’t valid with PS Plus version

If you got What Remains of Edith Finch through PS Plus, bad news, you’re not eligible for the free PS5 upgrade.

After it was previously rumored that narrative adventure game What Remains of Edith Finch would be getting a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S re-release , yesterday publisher Annapurna Interactive officially announced the new versions of the game, which come with 4K visuals and 60FPS support. The even better news, if you already own the PS4 or Xbox One versions of the game, you can upgrade it for free.

As spotted by Eurogamer (opens in new tab) though, there’s a catch to this. Players must have originally purchased the title to qualify for the free PS5 or Xbox Series X/S version. That means if you got the game via PS Plus, you aren’t eligible for the free upgrade. This isn’t the first time this has happened, as the recent Resident Evil 7 free PS5 upgrade had the same condition.

Originally released back in 2017 by Giant Sparrow, and published by Annapurna, What Remains of Edith finch follows 17-year-old Edith as she returns to her childhood home and relives the memories of her late family members, all of whom were thought to be under a curse that caused them to all die in tragic ways. Players will investigate the huge Finch family home and step into each family member’s shoes at the time of their deaths.