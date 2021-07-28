Why Marvel's What If...? could actually be a low-key trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

With the conclusion of Loki and the release of Black Widow, the decks are cleared for Marvel Studios' next Disney Plus series What If…? to get the full attention of MCU followers.

And we may have to follow along with the animated show that premieres on Disney Plus on August 11 more closely than we previously anticipated.

What If...? poster (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

What perhaps once appeared to be something of an entertaining aside – a fun little respite or diversion from the standard ongoing narrative of the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe – is starting to seem more and more important to Hollywood's most successful shared universe.

In fact, we're wondering if the new series will serve as something of an extended trailer … or a sampler box if you will … for next spring's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the multiversal shenanigans the MCU seems to be setting up as its next phases' central preoccupation.

We probably should have known...

Make no mistake, What If…? seemed designed to be a unique little detour into the MCU's first official take on animation. It's based on a Marvel comic book concept that for most of its history was designed not to be part of ongoing Marvel Universe continuity.

The whole point of the original premise was to tell brief one-off stories that played with continuity rather than in it by turning it on its ear. But as the Uatu the Watcher, the series' omniscient narrator always reminded readers, the stories were just glimpses at possible alternative realities. However, back then, the idea that these Earths or universes existed side-by-side with the main reality wasn't a thing – when the comic book series debuted in 1977, the concept of a Marvel Multiverse wasn't fully formed.

What If...?'s narrator Uatu the Watcher voiced by Jeffrey Wright (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Like the source material, the Disney Plus series first seemed like it might just be a fun and consequence-less change of pace, but it increasingly looks like it could be required viewing.

The conclusion of Loki was the catalyst to a rapidly expanding Multiverse that might lead directly to the "Madness" in the Doctor Strange sequel's title, a term named-checked by Miss Minutes in the opening minutes of the Tom Hiddleston-starrer.

Add to that the last scene of WandaVision, which implies Wanda Maximoff's children Billy and Tommy continue to exist somewhere after the newly-crowned Scarlet Witch ended her elaborate illusionary takeover of the town of Westview, NJ. Then there was the introduction of the villain Kang (Marvel's preeminent time-traveling/multiversal villain) to the MCU in Loki, and reports and persistent rumors that December's Spider-Man: No Way Home will also deal with the Multiverse. It seems like What If…? landing smack dab between them all was too much a coincidence – or in other words, too great an opportunity for Kevin Feige and crew to pass up.

Given Marvel Studios' perfection of the connective tissue model of movies and now streaming TV shows, we probably should have concluded all along there would be more to What If…? than meets the eye.

And now rumors have surfaced that Captain Carter, the What If…? version of Peggy Carter who becomes a World War II super-soldier as opposed to Steve Rogers (who instead pilots an Iron Man-like armor designed by Tony Stark's father Howard) will appear in The Multiverse of Madness, played by Harley Atwell. Though that's just a rumor right now, it would corroborate the notion that the concepts MCU viewers will be introduced to in the animated series might be seen again in live-action.

Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter in What If...? (Image credit: Disney)

Captain Carter and Doctor Strange do appear together in the What If…? trailer and other quick glimpses suggest Atwell's character appears in another episode other than her World War II origin story.

Another What If…? concept seen prominently in the first look and trailer – zombie versions of Marvel superheroes like Iron Man and Captain America (a comic book franchise all its own) – seems ripe for the Multiverse of Madness, which Marvel Studios and director Sam Raimi have made clear will incorporate horror movie elements.

zombie Captain America in What If...? (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

An Earth in which Ultron won (an alternative take on Avengers: Age of Ultron), which is hinted at in the What If…? trailer and poster, also seems like low-hanging fruit to be the type of nightmarish scenario The Multiverse of Madness would visit.

a swarm of Ultrons in What If...? (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

And bear in mind, Marvel Studios has something of a challenge – it faces an increasingly uphill battle figuring out ways to surprise its most ardent and aware followers.

Actor Jonathan Majors (Kang and He Who Remains) had to flat out deny (falsely, it turns out) he was appearing in Loki to preserve the surprise of the introduction of Kang and his variant in episode 6 – and which actors from previous incarnations of the Spider-Man franchise are or are not appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home remains a guessing game all its own.

As the Loki show aptly demonstrated, the idea of unique 'variant' spins on familiar characters and concepts is the lifeblood of the Multiverse concept that fans can't get enough of, so Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was always likely to feature surprise cameos by MCU actors in alternative takes on their characters.

Given the impressive list of actors who are voicing their MCU characters for What If…? and given Marvel Studios trademark standard operating procedure of everything begetting everything else, if you're an MCU fan inclined to overlook the animated series thinking it's not part of the ongoing narrative, we'd advise you to reconsider.

It may be as vital to MCU canon as anything – and everything – else we've seen so far.

