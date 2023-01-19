What a deal! FIFA 23 is now up to 50% off across PlayStation and Xbox

Everyone loves a bit of FIFA. No matter how mad it can sometimes make us, we always come back more. At least if you decide to pick up a copy of FIFA 23 today, you know you won't have paid anywhere near full price with a fantastic new deal from Walmart on offer.

The retailer has FIFA 23 available on PS5 for $34.96 (opens in new tab) and on Xbox Series X or S for just $30 (opens in new tab). Since launching in September 2022, this is the lowest price we've seen for the football simulator, representing a discount of $25.03 (41%) and $29.99 (49%), respectively. As the RRP is $59.99, that's essentially bringing down the costs to almost half-price. Better yet, anyone still playing on a last-gen console will be able to find an even better deal for the game. Walmart has slashed the PS4 price down to $29.97 (opens in new tab), a reduction of £30.02 or a 50% discount. Equally, Xbox One owners can pick up the game for as little as $29.00 (opens in new tab). That's the cheapest platform by far with a $30.99 saving or 51% cut.

Whatever console you play on, you're getting a good deal here – and wouldn't it look even better blown up across one of the best gaming TVs on the market today? We think so. FIFA 23 is also available across Nintendo Switch, however, we can't in good faith recommend that version. Instead, go for one of these great deals on another platform.

Today's best gaming deal

(opens in new tab) FIFA 23 (PS5) | $59.99 $34.96 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $25.03 - The latest edition of FIFA for PS5 can be purchased for 41% off its typical RRP price. This is the final version of the game to come from EA with the FIFA branding as its partnership is coming to an end.



(opens in new tab) FIFA 23 (Xbox Series X/S) | $59.99 $30 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $29.99 - A huge 49% saving can be made on the Xbox Series X/S version of FIFA 23. This is the cheapest we've seen on the platform since launch.



(opens in new tab) FIFA 23 (PS4) | $59.99 $29.97 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $30.02 - Anyone that wants to pick up the last-gen version of FIFA 23 can do so for the cheap price of $29 for the PS4 version. This is half-price when compared to the typical RRP.



(opens in new tab) FIFA 23 (Xbox One) | $59.99 $29 at Walmart

(opens in new tab)Save $29.00 - Those on Xbox One can get FIFA 23 cheaper than any other platform. This is a 51% discount, bringing it down to $29.



More of today's best gaming deals