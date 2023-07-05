We got official Pokemon forums and now Nintendo will probably never trust us again

The Pokemon Company has launched an official forum for fans of the series to connect online, it probably didn't expect things to get so weird so soon though.

On July 4, The Pokemon Company launched the official Pokemon forums so that fans could discuss things like "who's your favorite Pokemon?", "who is the best water-type Pokemon?", "which Pokemon game is your favorite?", and so on. What The Pokemon Company probably didn't expect to see though is questions like: "What Pokemon would be the best at operating a Hyundai 25L-7 forklift?" Although we are curious now.

If you head over to the Pokemon forums now, it seems a lot of the unhinged topics have been removed, with some users even being banned for posting in the forums completely (it's not even been live for 24 hours yet). Plenty have been captured and shared on Twitter though, so don't worry, there's still plenty to see.

**Sips Drink**Official Pokémon Community Forums just dropped. pic.twitter.com/hbbo8dzYVJJuly 5, 2023 See more

Some of the most interesting topics that were spotted in forums include: "Which Pokemon would you eat for lunch?" as well as "does anyone think the Charizard as my profile pictur[e] looks homeless?", and "I think in the next game Geeta and Rika should kiss and get married and [then] play Fortnite together."

Everyone has varying levels of intensity when it comes to what topics they want to discuss, and we can only imagine that Nintendo is already regretting its decision to open the Pokemon forums.

Speaking of Pokemon regrets, in other pocket monster news, fans who pre-ordered the giant Altaria plush are now dealing with the consequences of their actions. After pre-ordering the collectible a year or so ago, the 37 ¾ x 51 ½ x 35 ½ inch plush has started to show up at its new owners' homes and left many questioning where on earth they're going to put the thing.