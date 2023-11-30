We can finally stop asking what this former GTA dev is working on, because Everywhere gets its closed alpha next week

What is Everywhere? Nobody outside of Build A Rocket Boy, a studio founded by several GTA veterans, quite seems to know, but it looks like our questions will finally start to be answered when the Everywhere closed alpha kicks off on December 5.

Everywhere Closed Alpha 1: Systems Check, as the devs are calling it, will run from December 5 at 4am PST / 7am EST / 12pm GMT until December 18 at those same times. You can head over to the official site to sign up, and you'll be notified by email if you're selected for the closed alpha. Bear in mind that the alpha is currently only on PC and has some fairly beefy system requirements - you'll need an i7-12700 / Ryzen 7 5800X paired with an RTX 2070 / RX 5700 XT or better.

While the exact nature of Everywhere is still a mystery, it is some type of Metaverse-style game, where players can create their own experiences using in-game tools for others to play. Build A Rocket Boy has repeatedly promised that Everywhere is "not a blockchain game," so it at least will be able to evade the specter of NFTs, if not whatever feelings you have toward the likes of Fortnite and Roblox.

Everywhere has been especially notable among the Metaverse boom because it's being led by Leslie Benzies, former president of Rockstar North and lead developer for most of the Grand Theft Auto series. Build A Rocket Boy has been promoting Everywhere with MindsEye, a "AAA, story-driven action adventure" built within the game, and it looks very much like what you'd expect from a next-gen GTA follow-up.

Whatever's in the Everywhere alpha, you might want to sign up yourself if you're at all curious, as it looks like this first round of testing is covered by NDA, which will prevent (much) footage from being shared online.

Benzies says Everywhere is his "most ambitious" game yet.