Watch this Mission Impossible 7 stunt throw a steam train off a cliff

Onlookers in Derbyshire, England, captured video footage of a major action stunt for the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7 movie.

Having suffered a series of setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic , the Christopher McQuarrie-directed film started up production again and is currently shooting in the UK. Principal photography is nearing completion.

The stunt in question was teased previously, with shots of returning star Tom Cruise clinging to the side of the locomotive in typical Ethan Hunt-style. In the video, you can see the hefty train barrelling forwards until it careens over the side of a cliff. While you can't see Cruise in the video, he was present at the time of shooting (probably in the helicopter):

Mission impossible scene filmed yesterday in Derbyshire pic.twitter.com/gRJFzJQuvcAugust 21, 2021 See more

The BBC reports the construction for this stunt at a quarry in Stoney Middleton, Derbyshire, took several months to arrange, and was originally scheduled to take place between April and June. The entire railway line bisecting the fields and the bridge were created specifically for the movie.

Cruise is joined in the sequel by Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Angela Bassett, all of whom reprise their roles from previous movies in the series. Newcomers to the franchise include Cary Elwes, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby, Indira Varma, Pom Klementieff, Mark Gatiss, and Hayley Atwell.

As for the story, that remains under wraps, but based on additional reports from the sequel's various shooting locations, looks like audiences are in for another action-packed jaunt for the crew, as the shoot has taken the cast to Italy, Norway, UAE, and now, the UK.

Earlier this year, McQuarrie dropped a snap of Cruise dangling from the side of a train from the film's shoot in North Yorkshire. Cruise was then seen speeding through Rome while handcuffed to Atwell and on top of a different speeding train .