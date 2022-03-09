Watch Spock brief his crew in new Star Trek: Resurgence footage

Dramatic Labs released 7 minutes of Star Trek: Resurgence gameplay footage centering on Spock as he briefs a crew on two planets on the brink of war.

The video, via IGN, showcases a gameplay loop that should be familiar to fans of Telltale Games titles. Starfleet legend Spock enters to discuss the precarious situation he's been tapped for advice on, as the player character has several opportunities throughout the scene to ask questions and interject.

One of the planets is home to a more advanced species, with one providing technical resources and the other acting as the labor force. This relationship, while tenuous, was the source of peace between both societies, until one decided to violently wrest control from the other. Spock lines out details of a plan to resolve the conflict, and whoever was tasked with the Leonard Nimoy impression does a great job channeling the late actor.

This narrative adventure, which is set in 2380 in a post-Star Trek: The Next Generation timeline, follows two different characters: First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz, who will be responsible for making decisions that ultimately determine the game's outcome, much like the Telltale games fans are familiar with.

However, when Star Trek: Resurgence releases, it won't be episodically. Instead, it'll debut all at once, so there won't be any waiting in between parts to see what happens with what looks to be a fairly large conflict. No two-parter cliffhangers here, like in the classic Star Trek TV days.

Star Trek: Resurgence is in development over at Dramatic Labs, a studio made up of former Telltale Games developers, including part of the crew who worked on Telltale's popular The Walking Dead series and The Wolf Among Us. It's set to release in Spring 2022 for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

