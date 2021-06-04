Watch episode 16 of Totally Rated, with Horizon Forbidden West

GamesRadar+, along with our tech and gaming sister sites including PCGamer and TechRadar, presents a weekly video series that combines our expert superpowers to bring you reviews of all the latest games and tech. You can watch the latest episode right now, right here.

This week, Josh West from GamesRadar takes a look at the upcoming PlayStation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West.

"While we have only seen a small slice of the open world, which Guerrilla promises will be massive, we were able to see the depth the studio is bringing to the PS5 sequel," he says.

"The landscape and architecture of San Francisco is worlds apart from the Colorado setting of Horizon Zero Dawn, and Aloy has a number of new tools to help her traverse this new space.

"An upgrade to the Focus ability is undoubtedly the most impactful, giving Aloy the ability to spot free-climbing areas all throughout the environment – a massive change to traversal, given that she was previously limited to climbing-specific markers on the map in Horizon Zero Dawn."

(Image credit: SIE)

We also take a look at the big news in games this week, with release dates confirmed for Dying Light 2 and Sonic Colors: Ultimate.

“Dying Light 2 is officially coming this year, and with a fresh new title to boot," says Rachel Weber of GamesRadar.

"Now called Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Techland has given us another helping of gameplay in the most recent update. With a broader view of the upcoming open-world zombie game, the bigger and more ambitious title will take us to The City in the "modern Dark Ages". Coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X as well as last-gen consoles, we won't have too long to wait to dive right into the action."

New episodes of Totally Rated will roll out every Thursday.