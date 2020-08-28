Watch a Watch Dogs: Legion recruitment mission from start to finish

You can play as a beekeeper in Watch Dogs: Legion - and unleash the swarm. But first you’ll have to recruit the correct character, as Ubisoft has shown in new footage at the Future Games Show.

Game director Kent Hudson talked us through the process. As you may have heard, every NPC in the world of Watch Dogs: Legion is a potentially playable character. But you’ll have to win them over, completing missions to gain their trust on behalf of DedSec.

Sherry Lewis is a beekeeper you find working in Algate - not obvious resistance material. But she’s been radicalised by a bad workplace experience: her boss stole her research and sold it to the military. She needs your help to acquire and destroy her life’s work, after which she’ll join your side.

Sherry ought to come in handy - her suit is shock-proof, and she can fire swarms of bees at enemies. It’s like Rapture never collapsed. It’s important to note they’re near-future nano-bees, so you don’t need to worry about the premature deaths of any insects as you cover your enemies in stings.

Watch Dogs: Legion is due for release on October 29 on Xbox One, PS4, and PC - about a year after its original intended date, so expect plenty of polish. The devs say the delay helped the Watch Dogs: Legion team create more believable missions and characters . Sherry’s ace, but our personal favourite in the video is Orphea Molyneux - a football hooligan who starred in a viral video named ‘Drunkard yeets badger’. Let’s pretend it was a nano-badger.

And remember, there's a free upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X too.