Warzone's funniest glitch is back in Modern Warfare 3, and Call of Duty devs are trying to patch it out

One of the goofiest glitches of all time is alive and kicking once again in a Call of Duty game.

In 2022, you might've heard of something called the 'Warzone Snake Glitch.' This is, if you can believe it, a glitch where a player is able to achieve sprinting speeds while in the prone animation on the ground. Imagine someone writhing on the ground but travelling forward at ten miles an hour, and you've got a pretty good idea of what's going on.

Fast forward to November 22, 2023, and the snake glitch is back, but this time in Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer mode. The official Call of Duty Updates Twitter account notified users that the glitch was back, letting players spring at normal speed while appearing in the prone animation, as well as letting players know it was on the Trello board of ongoing issues to resolve.

You'd best believe the footage of the snake glitch is already out there. The Twitter user below has beautifully captured the mess with exquisite footage, showcasing how a player can go from sprinting to being prone, while still maintaining their top speed. Well, I think I've found myself a new sleep paralysis demon, at least.

It's utter carnage out there in Modern Warfare 3 right now, with players snaking around multiplayer maps. The one saving grace is that you can apparently only replicate the snake glitch with a mouse and keyboard, so console players can effectively escape snaking players by the disabling cross-platform play option in Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer.

The Snake Glitch was added to the 'Known Issues' of Call of Duty's ongoing Trello board roughly 12 hours ago at the time of writing. There's no telling when a fix might potentially be happening in Modern Warfare 3.

