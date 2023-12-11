Warzone streamer complains that they can't kill someone in the water, devs tell them that's how physics works, actually

Much to the annoyance of one streamer, bullets fired into water behave realistically in Warzone.

A short clip shared on Twitter by player @TheBoiSantana shows them unleashing a hail of bullets into nearby water in an attempt to eliminate an opponent. "What? How are my bullets not hitting them? What is this?" they ask as they fire off multiple rounds to no avail.

Alongside the clip is a message to Call of Duty developers Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software asking that they "please look into the water," adding that "it seems when [players] dive to a certain distance you can no longer shoot them."

This has prompted a response from @KasikaQC, a build and automation engineer on Warzone. They state that it's "working as intended," implying that the developer purposefully designed combat this way, using physics to realistically reflect how bullets slow down when they hit water. In other words, you can't argue with science.

Working as intended 👌

Realism aside, as one player points out in the comments, it "would make no sense" to have it any other way. "If everyone could see you when underwater and both of you could shoot with any weapon, it'd be like ground gameplay but swimming," they write. Another describes it as a "good game mechanic that works to balance out fights."

Warzone Season 1 rolled out last week, bringing with it the new Urzikstan map and a 100-player limit, which developer Raven Software hopes will result in a "faster-paced battle royale." Meanwhile, during last Thursday's Game Awards ceremony, God of War actor Christopher Judge made a dig at Modern Warfare 3. "Fun fact," Judge, who voices Kratos, said, "My speech was longer than this year's Call of Duty campaign."

