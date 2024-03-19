Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay deal lets you dive into the RPG for less than the cost of a Citadel paint pot

You may have already gotten your start with the best Warhammer 40k starter sets, but wargames aren't the only way to explore the many worlds of Games Workshop. There's also a pretty sick fantasy RPG and with this deal on Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay books, you can kit yourself out with pretty all the source books and campaign books you'll ever need.



Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay is an award-winning TTRPG which dates back to 1986 and is set in the Warhammer Fantasy universe. While the setting of course originated from Games Workshop, Cubicle7 (the folks behind Doctor Who the RPG) have taken up the mantle of publishing Warhammer FRP since its Fourth Edition.



At least to a degree, you can't beat the classics. The Enemy Within, published in the late 1980s, is considered by some to be one of the best RPG campaigns ever written. Now that's high praise indeed.



Now, thanks to Humble's majorly impressive Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay book bundle, you can experience this beloved campaign (and much more) for just $25. Act fast though, you have a little over two weeks to take advantage of this deal.

Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay | $288 $25 at Humble

Save $263

✅ A gritty, low fantasy setting sounds like your thing

✅ You're up for some brutal combat

❌ You want more a light-hearted RPG experience Price check on Warhammer FRP rulebook:

Cubicle7 (Physical version) | $59.99

Cubicle7 (PDF version) | $29.99

From £0.78 at Humble

As is standard for Humble, this deal works on a three-tiered bundle system. The more you pay, the more you get. That said, the $1 four-item bundle is still enough to get you started with your first couple of sessions and is great to get a proper taster of the Warhammer FRP experience.



Here's a list of what you get for each tier:

Pay at least $1 to get these 4 items:

Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay Starter Set

Enemy Within Campaign Volume 1 - Enemy in Shadows

Ubersreik Adventures - The Guilty Party

20% discount on Cubicle 7 store

Pay at least $15 to get these 11 items:

Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay Rulebook

Enemy Within Campaign Volume 2 - Death on the Reik Companion

Enemy Within Campaign Volume 2 - Death on the Reik

Enemy Within Campaign Volume 1 - Enemy in Shadows Companion

Ubersreik Adventures - If Looks Could Kill

Old World Adventures - Night of Blood

Buildings of the Reikland

Pay at least $1 to get these 19 items:

Middenheim: City of the White Wolf

Altdorf - The Crown of the Empire

Enemy Within Campaign Volume 5 - The Empire in Ruins Companion

Enemy Within Campaign Volume 5 - The Empire in Ruins

Enemy Within Campaign Volume 4 - The Horned Rat Companion

Enemy Within Campaign Volume 4 - The Horned Rat

Enemy Within Campaign Volume 3 - Power Behind the Throne Companion

Enemy Within Campaign Volume 3 - Power Behind the Throne

Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay Rulebook

Enemy Within Campaign Volume 2 - Death on the Reik Companion

Enemy Within Campaign Volume 2 - Death on the Reik

Enemy Within Campaign Volume 1 - Enemy in Shadows Companion

Ubersreik Adventures - If Looks Could Kill

Old World Adventures - Night of Blood

Buildings of the Reikland

You can also drop a little extra and donate to support Humble, the publishers, and their charity partner, the Children's Health Foundation. Just a little something wholesome amidst Warhammer FRP's grimdark setting!

