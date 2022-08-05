Warhammer 40k: Darktide beta set to kick off this month

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, developer Fatshark's futuristic follow-up to Vermintide, is offering beta sign-ups, with playtests set to kick off later this month.

Sign-ups for the Darktide beta are live on the official site (opens in new tab). The devs say that the beta is set to kick off "as early as mid-August," and further tests will continue to run in the lead-up to launch. Early tests will focus on PC, but the beta will eventually encompass Xbox players, as well.

Early versions of the beta will focus on a range of technical tests, and invites will be limited, going out based on things like your platform, specs, or location. One sign-up will put you in consideration for all betas, however, so you've only got to do it once. Progress in the early tests will not carry over to the final game, and the devs say that's unlikely to change "until closer to launch."

Darktide will hit PC on November 30, with the Xbox Series X and S version set to launch shortly after. The game had previously been set to launch on September 13 - after having been delayed from spring 2022, and from 2021 before that.

"While we have been humbled by the great feedback on the game so far, we also need more time to improve stability, performance, and to mature key systems," the devs said in the most recent delay announcement. "Each is critical to making sure we have the best possible experience for you, the players."

