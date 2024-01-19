Visions of Mana producer wanted to make the new JRPG for 10 years, but wasn’t sure anyone wanted it

Visions of Mana's producer has wanted to make a new game for around a decade but wasn't sure anyone would care for it.

Visions of Mana has been surprisingly revealed to have a summer 2024 release date at Xbox's Developer Direct 2024 presentation. Shortly after, Mana series producer Masaru Oyamada spoke to Xbox Wire about taking over the reins of the series and his vision for the new action-RPG.

"It's been around 10 years since I took over as Mana series producer, but one of my ambitions from the beginning was to put out a completely new game on consoles," Oyamada says. "However, there had already been quite a gap since the previous entry when I took the reins of the series, so I was a little unsure as to how many fans actually wanted to see a new Mana game.

"So first, we decided to release various remakes and remasters to both renew interest among past fans of the series and give newcomers a chance to experience the series," the Mana series producer continued. "Following the good reputation for the Trials of Mana remake, it became clear that we could realistically make the kind of game we'd long been imagining. Visions of Mana is that game."

It must be relieving to Mana fans that Oyamada's fears around the new game were dispelled after releases over the last few years. It's also intriguing to hear that the Trials of Mana remake, not other remasters like Secret of Mana, ultimately pushed Oyamada and others at Square Enix into making Visions of Mana at long last for a new audience.

Visions of Mana launches on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC later this year in summer. Considering the silky-smooth gameplay that debuted at the Xbox showcase yesterday, the new JRPG will shoot up our wishlist charts.

Check out our new games 2024 guide for a look at all the other major titles launching throughout the rest of the year.