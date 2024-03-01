Vecna: Eve of Ruin poses a threat to every single D&D world (yes, that even includes your homebrew)

Going up against Vecna in D&D is bad news. If that wasn’t immediately clear based on him being a supremely evil lich god, it should be apparent from the fact that the upcoming D&D Vecna: Eve of Ruin campaign is meant for players level 10-20. So yeah, if you’d like to play a fresh-faced Level 1 Fighter, you will get turned to literal dust. Maybe try out another adventure from one of the best D&D books in the meantime.

It turns out that Vecna: Eve of Ruin is an even more intense adventure than we initially thought. As revealed in a promo video uploaded on February 29, Vecna has plans to subjugate every single plane of existence and recreate the multiverse in his own image. Tasha, Alustriel Silverhand, and Mordenkainen – all among the most powerful archmages in Dungeons & Dragons’ canon –- have already tried and failed to stop him. That’s where you come in.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

The massively heightened stakes of this adventure present a threat to “all of D&D”, so if you’ve been playing a beloved PC for a while, this campaign makes for a perfect opportunity to continue their story.



You also have unfettered freedom to roll up a hero from any setting - including homebrew - given that every single realm has skin in this deadly game. As Dungeons & Dragons content lead Todd Kenreck explains, “it doesn’t matter what world you’re on. If you don’t get yourself involved, this could be the end of your reality”.



Defeating Vecna will be quite the undertaking, but we at least know what the game plan will be. To have any chance of thwarting Vecna: Eve of Ruin’s big bad, players will have to travel from the Forgotten Realms setting to Eberron, Greyhawk, Planescape, Spelljammer, Dragonlance, and Ravenloft in search of the fractured shards of a powerful artifact known as the Rod of Seven Parts.



(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

I’ve already gushed about how ready I am to return to Ravenloft and you better believe that art revealed in the video confirmed my greatest hope/fear: Count Strahd Von Zarovich will make a return.



Something tells me Strahd won’t play nice and offer up the Ravenloft shard willingly. Either way, I’m certainly pumped to find out what happens when Vecna: Eve of Ruin releases on May 21.

