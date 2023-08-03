Vampire Survivors reportedly has a secret "Directer's Cut" with "wild" new characters and levels

A "Director's Cut" of Vampire Survivors reportedly exist, boasting "drastically different" stuff from the base game, but it might never release.

Earlier this week, on August 2, former games journalist Laura Kate Dale revealed that she'd seen in person an apparent "Director's Cut" of the smash-hit indie game at a recent event. Dale was supposedly at a recent preview event for the upcoming co-op mode of Vampire Survivors, when she was "pulled aside" to demo the unannounced edition of the game.

Okay, so, surprise.Vampire Survivors - Directors Cut exists, it's drastically different from the base game, and I might be the only person outside of the dev team who has played it.Additions more substantial than currently released DLCs pic.twitter.com/sSAM4NEK8EAugust 2, 2023 See more

10 new characters were apparently offered in this new version of Vampire Survivors, including "an imp, Santa, werewolf, spaceman, big skull, constellation frog, angel, and winged egg." Oh, and there was apparently a level with 300 chickens, in case you were wondering if this upgraded edition of Vampire Survivors was taking itself a bit more seriously.

There's also a slate of brand new weapons on offer in the Director's Cut, all of which have several upgrade pathways, as evidenced by one of Dale's follow-up tweets. This was all running on a Javascript-based build of Vampire Survivors that developer Luca Galante apparently uses to test new aspects on internally before they're publicly launched.

But will we ever see this version of Vampire Survivors? Dale was apparently told that "this is content that may or may not one day release," which is quite non-committal from Galante and company. Dale, however, has seen evidence that might point to a 2023 release for the Director's Cut, if the in-game whiteout text is accurate.

Considering Vampire Survivors was one of the best games of the last year, who would turn down a new version of the game?

The Vampire Survivors co-op mode launches later this month on August 17, alongside a brand new Nintendo Switch version.