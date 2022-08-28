Valorant devs are "working on a couple of changes" across Fracture map

Valorant's Fracture map will shortly be getting an overhaul.

In a brief video on Twitter, Riot Games' level and game designer Joe "Pearl Hogbash" Lansford outlined the team's plans, which includes reworking some areas of the map to better balance them for both attacking and defensive players.

"So, Fracture’s been out for a year now. We’re working on a couple of changes right now,” Lansford revealed.

"I'm not going to spoil too much but the high-level theme is some general quality of life changes across the map,” they explained, "and hopefully make A Site a little more defensible, maybe some changes around Dish to make that area a little more usable for both teams - attack and defense. Look out for that soon."

It's not quite a full rework, though. After the video was posted, Lansford popped up online again to confirm that the changes are less about a radical redesign and "reworking the map" and more about quality of life improvements.

"Just to clarify a bit, we're not really 'reworking' the map," they explained (thanks, Dexerto (opens in new tab)). "The core gameplay will still be the same. Like I said in the video, we're making quality-of-life changes and some updates around A and dish. Excited to get these out to everyone soon!"

No specific timeline was given, but Lansford does say "soon", so fingers crossed we won't have to wait too long.

