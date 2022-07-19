Valiant Entertainment brings its digital comics to GlobalComix

Valiant Entertainment is bringing its library of comic books to a new digital platform as it joins GlobalComix, a relatively new digital comics platform which offers content from a variety of publishers and creators.

According to GlobalComix, since early 2022, the platform has added "over 12.5k published books, with more than 110 publishers and over 1k creators publishing content, with over 4,000 books and over 160k pages uploaded since June 2022."

Valiant, well known to comic book readers, is a long-running publisher known for characters including XO Manowar, Bloodshot, Harbinger, Faith, Ninjak, and many more characters. Valiant has expanded beyond comic books into film, NFTs, and other offerings, including specialized variant covers printed on glass, wood, and other atypical materials.

"Valiant Entertainment values new opportunities for innovative digital accessibility to bring the many beloved Valiant characters to new fans everywhere," reads a statement from Valiant Entertainment. "We are excited to bring our digital library to the GlobalComix platform, giving readers all over the world the chance to explore the iconic storytelling of the Valiant Universe and discover their newest obsession."

Valiant has not outlined which of their titles will be available digitally through GlobalComix, nor listed what titles and comics from their back catalog the platform will offer.

