Upgrade your computer with this WD Black 2TB SSD, now at its lowest ever price

There was once a time when NVMe SSDs (that's Non-Volatile Memory express Solid State Drives) were seen as affordable. Yet, these premium storage systems have gradually been dropping in price, and, thanks to Black Friday, you can grab a 2TB WD Black SSD for a record low price of £299.99, a savings of £165. This is by far the lowest price the drive has ever been on Amazon, where it peaked at £480 back in May this year (normal retail £464.99).

For any gamer looking to update their laptop, this is an essential piece of kit. According to real world testing by ANandTech, the drive can do reads at around 3400 MB/s, and sequential writes at 2900 MB/s. In short, this is one of the fastest commercially-available NVMe drives available today.

The 2TB size should be ample room to store a few games, with the drive's speed helping boot into them faster than ever before. Things to check before buying: does your computer have a spare NVMe slot? If not, you may want to look for a SATA drive instead (and you can see some of the best SATA drives on our sister publication PC Gamer).

