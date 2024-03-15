Updating Minecraft on PC through the Xbox app might delete your worlds, Mojang warns

The developer of Minecraft has warned players about an issue with installing the game's latest update on PC via the Xbox app and says worlds could be lost.

On March 15, Mojang released a PSA for Minecraft players, telling them not to update the sandbox game through the Xbox app on PC: "If you do, your worlds may be lost," the developer shares to its service status Twitter account. "We recommend that you run the Gaming Services Repair Tool for PC before installing the Minecraft update."

If you head over to the Microsoft website , you'll find more information on the issue. Alongside other known issues this month, you'll find info on the Minecraft update problem. As Mojang has already said, Xbox also recommends using the Gaming Services Repair Tool for PC, which will update to version 19.87.13001.0 and avoid the update error - keeping your worlds safe and sound.

Do not update Minecraft through the Xbox app on PC. If you do, your worlds may be lost. We recommend that you run the Gaming Services Repair Tool for PC before installing the Minecraft update. For more information, go here: https://t.co/9X1am8dzHGMarch 15, 2024 See more

To find this, head over to the Xbox app (on PC), select your Profile picture, choose 'Support,' 'Gaming Services Repair Tool,' and allow it to 'Start Troubleshooting.' It's a pretty easy fix for the issue but one that has potentially devastating consequences if missed. Here's hoping a more permanent fix is currently in the works.

Minecraft's most recent update (ver. 1.20.70/71 ) was rolled out on March 12 and made several changes including giving Wolves double the amount of health they used to, adding a new variant of Skeletons that shoot poisonous arrows, allowing players to use Wind Charge to fire off a Wind Charge projectile, and much more.

Earlier this week, the artist behind Minecraft's iconic paintings shared the original artwork that was used for the game 14 years ago. Kristoffer Zetterstrand not only shared the original PNGs but also revealed how they got involved in the "little weird indie hobby game" all those years ago.