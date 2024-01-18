Upcoming farming sim takes the fun of Stardew Valley and combines it with the physics chaos of Fall Guys

This upcoming indie takes the farming sim fun of Stardew Valley and combines it with the chaotic gameplay of Fall Guys.

It didn't take long for me to realize that Southfield isn't your average farming sim. The sandbox game will have you taking on the form of what can only be described as Pikmin-like blobs (called Buds) as they clumsily tend to a farm that's full of cartoony crops and unpredictable effects.

If that doesn't sound silly enough, there's also a variety of wacky tools and gadgets to help you get all the work around your farm done including things like conveyor belts, trampolines, and quadbikes - all things that should definitely be given to creatures that can only walk a few steps before looking off balance.

To make things even more unpredictable, the harvest your Bud will grow isn't like a normal vegetable as it'll bounce, explode, change shape, and more. Players will also have the ability to mix crops together to make entirely new produce. Basically, this isn't going to be as chill as your favorite cozy farming sims.

Announcing Southfield 📢 a chaotic, physics-based farming game coming soon to Steam early access! 💙Wishlist now: https://t.co/h61hloWPGU pic.twitter.com/owb03MpilrJanuary 17, 2024

So if you're getting a little bored of the traditional farming sim formula, Southfield may be the game for you. You can focus on your own farm alone or invite up to three friends to help you out with it, although I can only imagine how much more chaotic it'll be having three more Buds bumbling around alongside you.

Southfield was only announced earlier this week but I can't wait to uncover even more about the upcoming title. Right now, it's set to release sometime this year with a demo expected "very soon," according to its developer, Radical Forge.

You can wishlist Southfield on Steam right now to get updated on its early access release date/upcoming demo.