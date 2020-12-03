Upcoming Call of Duty Endowment Bowl stars US and UK military esports teams raising money for veteran employment

The second Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) Bowl will kick off on December 11, with esports teams from US and UK military branches competing in a charity tournament raising money for veteran employment.

"For the first time ever, all five US Department of Defense military branches and UK military are participating with members from their own esports teams," the CODE organization explains. "This year's C.O.D.E. Bowl includes three new teams making their debut from the US Marine Corps, US Air Force and the US Space Force. In addition, with the participation from the United Kingdom's British Army, Royal Air Force, and Royal Navy, the C.O.D.E. Bowl will also be the first trans-Atlantic military eSports competition to feature all of these branches."

The Bowl starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BT on December 11 and will pit eight teams against one another in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. All proceeds from the event "will be used to place veterans into high-quality jobs," CODE says. Additionally, one veteran who was recently placed into a job with CODE's help will win a 2021 Ram 1500 truck on the spot.

The Call of Duty Endowment was first established in 2009 and later expanded to the UK in 2017. Its mission has always been to serve and support military veterans, and it's arranged everything from charity DLC to dedicated events like this to fund that goal. Last year, the organization released a hard-hitting short film ahead of the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.