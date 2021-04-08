Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games are hiring for a secret unannounced project

The studio behind Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology are currently hiring for an “exciting unannounced secret project.”

Supermassive Games, who are due to release the third chapter of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes sometime this year, are currently looking for several roles. These include a lead level designer, a game logic integrator designer, a UI programmer, and combat designer for a mysterious upcoming title.

As pointed out by Opattack , It’s possible that these roles could be to work on the next chapter of The Dark Pictures Anthology, a sequel for a different title, or perhaps a completely new IP. However, the fact that the studio is hiring for a combat designer who can “create varied and compelling real-time combat” means that it probably isn’t a title in the same vein as what the studio has worked on previously which is primarily choice-based, story-driven games.

This doesn’t mean that Supermassive has given up on their tried and tested method of creating narrative-heavy horror games though, as they are also hiring for roles such as a cinematic game designer “to help craft our latest branching narrative games” and a senior sound designer “to work in-house within the accomplished Audio team on our AAA horror titles.” Not to mention some jobs which are looking for people to “join The Dark Pictures development team.”

The studio previously released the first and second installment of The Dark Pictures Anthology series Man of Medan and Little Hope , as well as Until Dawn and its spin-off VR game Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, not forgetting Hidden Agenda, a psychological action-adventure game released in 2017. From looking at their back catalog alone, it's safe to say that fans of the studio can probably look forward to whatever they’ve got in the works.