Unravel 2 is pure, wholesome fun, and a chunk of it is free right now

You might've forgotten about Unravel 2 's release in all the drama and news drops of those E3 2018 games , so EA wants to remind you with a chance to play the first two chapters - around ten hours of game - from now until July 30.

It'll give you the chance to try out the action in co-op as well as good old-fashioned single-player. Our writer was very impressed with the multiplayer mechanic, saying Unravel 2 had "touches of brilliant that could easily make it one of the best co-op games . It simultaneously channels Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and LittleBigPlanet in terms of tone, but without losing any of that Nordic charm and the photorealism that made the original so great."

The Open Trial is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and Origin for PC.

If you're already a proud owner of Unravel 2, EA also has a handy guide for creating your very own Yarny . Warning: contains naked Yarny.