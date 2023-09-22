Unlucky Baldur's Gate 3 Sorcerer ruins one of the game's biggest reveals by turning into a sheep

A big moment in Baldur's Gate 3 was accidentally ruined for one player by a quirky Sorcerer ability.

Warning: The below contains spoilers for Baldur's Gate 3, so if you're currently adventuring in Faerun, you might want to look away now.

Sorcerers in Baldur's Gate 3 can unleash powerful magic to turn the tide of battle or help their allies out. That being said, if you opt for the Wild Magic subclass, things can get more than a little chaotic, as one player discovered when they found themselves transformed into a barnyard animal at "the worst moment."

In a post on the Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit, user BoyThasCap revealed how a pivotal moment in the game's plot was ruined due to their character spontaneously turning into a sheep - a side effect of using Wild Magic Surge. As the image below shows, the transformation happens during a scene from the game's third act when the true identity of your Dream Visitor - the mysterious armored figure who has been visiting you - is revealed. It's a pretty intense moment, and we can see how it wouldn't have the same impact if your character happens to be a little white woolly fellow.

Naturally, Baldur's Gate 3 fans saw the funny side, "You say worst moment, I say best moment", one wrote in the comments. "This is one of the funniest things I've seen so far," says another. Others have also been discovering the delights of Wild Magic Sorcerers' unpredictable nature. "I had an awesome time with my Wild Sorc," user maaximilian writes. "I played on Tactician and had so many battles where it would be in the enemy's favor, and poof Wild Magic does something crazy and changes the whole dynamic."

After a slight delay, Baldur's Gate 3 patch 3 arrives today, and it's a chonky one. As well as full Mac support, you'll no longer be stuck with a custom character you don't like the look of as the update includes a new camp tool that lets you change appearance.

