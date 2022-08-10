Unfortunate Apex Legend bug leaves characters with the wrong abilities

A whacky Apex Legend bug is giving characters the wrong abilities.

Yesterday on August 9, Apex Legends launched Hunted, its brand new season, along with new legend Vantage. The new seasonal launch hasn't gone as smoothly as developer Respawn might've hoped though, as players are now reporting instances of their characters being given the abilities of other legends by mistake.

As you can see for yourself in the clip above, the player character in question is playing as Ash, but for some unknown reason they've been given the abilities of Loba, complete with her tactical and ultimate abilities. On the other hand, you can see a Valkyrie player in Apex Legends just below, who mistakenly has the abilities of Mirage, even activating his Decoy tactical for viewers to see.

However, there's good news for those plagued with the new problem. According to the information just below, it seems developer Respawn is well aware of the issue in Apex Legends, and are currently working hard on a remedy for the new bug. It seems as though the bug is caused by the player selecting a different legend than the one they have 'Featured' on the home page of the battle royale game.

Respawn is investigating the abilities bug.Seems it is caused by selecting a different Legend from the “featured” Legend (?). pic.twitter.com/HbgNFq4WbGAugust 9, 2022 See more

For now then, you might want to stick to playing as the legend you have on the home screen of Apex Legends, instead of switching out to a different character on the pre-match menu. If you're unfamiliar with this, you can actually change the legend you have featured on the game's home screen by tabbing over to the 'Legends' tab and selecting any unlocked character from there.

Last month, Respawn was hiring for a new single-player FPS set in the Apex Legends universe.