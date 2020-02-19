Uncharted movie is set to start filming in 4 weeks after over a decade of development hell

Seventh time’s the charm for the Uncharted movie, as it’s finally set to start filming in four weeks' time. The movie has been beset by false starts and reboots for more than a decade, with six previous directors abandoning the project.

Tom Holland, who will portray protagonist Nathan Drake, made the announcement while speaking to IGN , saying: "We start shooting in like four weeks. Mark Wahlberg is going to be amazing as Sully, the stunt department that we have out there in Berlin have done an amazing job already prepping the stunts, and it's gonna be an exciting one."

In terms of official announcements, there’s still no-one attached to direct the Uncharted movie. However, reports circulated last month indicate that Venom director Ruben Fleischer was Sony’s top contender for the job.

It's no surprise that the studio hasn't rushed to confirm the role after 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trechtenberg , then Bumblebee director Travis Knight departed the project within four months of each other. It's still possible that there will be further delays, but with the actors’ schedules set and stunt work begun, any further schedule changes are much less likely.

All we know for sure about the movie is that Holland will play a young Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg will play his charming treasure hunting mentor, Victor Sullivan. Holland revealed that "lots of inspiration for the film" came from Uncharted 4 in particular, which is one of his personal favorite games.

"There's definitely a lot of inspiration that's come from the games, but it's a very young, fresh take on the character, because obviously we didn't get to meet him all that much when he was younger," Holland added. "But it's a pretty awesome movie, and it's global, we travel the world. We see some amazing places. And Mark Wahlberg and I are gonna have a great summer together."