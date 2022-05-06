Zelda: Ocarina of Time earns a place in the World Video Game Hall of Fame

Ocarina of Time has been added to the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is one of the series' most influential and best-loved entries. Now it's gained the recognition it rightly deserves with a spot in the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

The Strong Museum, located in Rochester NY, has announced that four games have been inducted into its World Video Game Hall of Fame. As well as Nintendo's 1998 classic, their class of 2022 includes Ms Pac-Man, Dance Dance Revolution, and Sid Meier's Civilization.

It's a diverse bunch, but each is deserving of their place. Released in 1982, Ms Pac-Man introduced us to gaming's first lead female protagonist. Sid Meier's Civilization set the standard for simulation and strategy games in the early 90s, and Dance Dance Revolution pioneered the rhythm and dance genre.

Also considered for a place in the World Video Game Hall of Fame this year was Assassin's Creed, Resident Evil, PaRappa the Rapper. Since it began in 2015, 36 games have now been added. Previous inductees include Sonic the Hedgehog, Tomb Raider, GTA 3 and Minecraft. You can find all of the games in the World Video Game Hall of Fame on the Strong Museum website.

