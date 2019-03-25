Best Zelda: Breath of the Wild mods to download that are absolutely amazing, and sometimes just downright strange

Because you can play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on PC - check out the video below to show you exactly how from the wizards over on the YouTube Channel strangely named "literally a dead channel" - you can bet your bottom dollar that there are mods for it. And yes, there are some seriously awesome Breath of the Wild mods that you can download right now, that range from really heckin' useful, to downright strange.

Emulation is certainly a legal grey area and isn’t officially sanctioned by Nintendo, but that hasn’t stopped folks from using emulated copies of the game to add new playable characters, items from past games, and even new ways for us to play. The sheer amount of freedom and experimentation in Breath of the Wild is vast, and with the arrival of mods this level of creativity has only increased. I’ve searched the depths of the web to find the most ambitious and downright ridiculous Breath of the Wild mods you'll want to download straight away.

Playable Princess

Link has vanquished more bad guys than you can shake a Deku Stick at, and while it’s fun to play as the Hero of Time, it’s often nice to mix things up. Hyrule Warriors gave us a unique opportunity to slash our way to victory with our favourite characters from previous games, and it felt good to swat hordes of Bokoblins with the pointy end of Zelda’s rapier. Unfortunately, the majority of his companions are non-playable, with Link invariably being the sole adventurer who explores the game’s picturesque overworld and dank dungeons. However, QNando and his team of dedicated modders have released a mod that allows fans to play as Zelda. What makes this mod so impressive is the fact that the majority of Zelda’s model had to be built entirely from scratch, since the princess is only featured in the game’s various cutscenes. If you’ve always wanted to play as the Hylian Princess, then this mod is a must for any Zelda fan.

Breath of the Wah’ld!

Breath of the Wild modders have been busy adding Minecraft characters , replacing the game’s Hinox with Shrek skins , and even making Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ Carl Johnson a playable character. Waluigi is the latest entry to Breath of the Wild’s colourful cast and he’s never looked so out of place. The purple loving plumber finally gets to star in his own game, even if he did steal it. It’s rather jarring to see the Mushroom Kingdom’s most pitiful villain in Nintendo’s prettiest game of the year, but if Luigi can star in his own games so can Waluigi, just don’t blame me if every Guardian, Hinox and Bokoblin can spot you a mile off.

Co-op action

Modder Fooni is currently working on an ambitious mod that will allow two player local co-op in Breath of the Wild. It will be a while before this mod is fully functional or at the very least in a playable state, but from the images above it looks promising. The mod works by changing the location of an NPC, and model swapping them with Link. However, it's currently unclear how co-op will impact things like talking to NPCs or entering shrines and dungeons, but it looks as though you’ll be able to run around Hyrule with your best bud sooner than later.

Classic weapons pack

There are plenty of mods that add fan-made items into Breath of the Wild, but if you want to be armed to the teeth with classic weaponry from past Zelda titles then look no further. This mod replaces Breath of the Wild’s swords and shields with Deku, Kokiri and Ordon counterparts. You can even use the Mirror Shield from Ocarina of Time and the Gilded Sword from Majora’s Mask. All of the weapons in this mod have been taken from previous games and painstakingly remoulded and textured, so you don’t have to worry about them looking out of place in their shiny new surroundings.

Link of Rivia

Link and Geralt of Rivia both love exploring dark dungeons, slaying monolithic beasts and saving the day from tyrannical villains. It was only a matter of time that the modding community gave the Butcher of Bokoblin a more fitting look. Link may not be much of a talker nor does he spend his days playing Gwent, but he does look rather dashing in his new Witcher gear. This texture mod doesn't change Link's model but it does replace his hair and eye colour, while also donning him in a custom armour retexture made to look like Geralt's starter mail in The Witcher 3. Who knew anime Geralt could look this good?

Create your own Link

Creating an avatar or character that resembles yourself has been a long-standing feature in most RPGs, but The Legend of Zelda has never included this feature. This mod simply adds a bunch of customisations to Link’s skin, eye and hair colour to best fit your preferences. If you’ve ever wanted Ganondorf’s Gerudo red locks or simply wondered what Link would look like with pink hair then look no further. Just make sure you download this armour patch so that your hair colour stays the same when wearing various head gear.

Replacement music

One of the biggest complaints about Breath of the Wild is the lack music that plays as you’re traversing your way through Hyrule. After the phenomenal orchestral soundtrack in Skyward Sword and iconic themes from past games, it can feel a bit strange silently wandering through dense forests and arid deserts with only ambient music playing in the background. I personally love the dynamic music in Breath of the Wild and feel it helps to truly immerse me in my surroundings, but if you can’t stand the silence, then this mod will have you humming the Hyrule Field theme in no time.

Spirit Tracks 2.0

Do you ever wish you could ride around Hyrule on Thomas the Tank Engine while holding Cloud’s trusty Buster Sword ? If the answer’s yes, then you’re in luck. Steamrolling your way through droves of Guardians has never looked so beautiful thanks to modder Hefty’s fine work. This humorous mod replaces the game’s giant horses with some really useful engines. The Skyrim modding community may have beaten Hefty by a few years, but the sentient engine has never looked so happy to be part of Link’s grand adventure. If you like the idea of barrelling through Hyrule at breakneck speeds and striking fear into all your enemies, then take this mod for a ride.

Armour fit for a princess

Being able to play as Princess Zelda in Breath of the Wild certainly makes for a unique experience, especially since fans of Nintendo’s fantasy epic have only ever been able to play as her in the series’ various spin-off titles. While the playable princess mod is incredibly impressive, it’s made even better when paired with maniman303’s Zelda armour pack. This mod lovingly converts Link’s dashing outfits into fine garments that are fit for a royal hero. There are 15 armour conversions in total and while the differences may be subtle, they really do help create a more immersive experience. After all, every good adventurer knows that style is incredibly important when slaying hordes of Bokoblins and menacing Lynels.

A Linkle to the Past

Linkle was originally designed as a female version of Link and appeared alongside iconic Zelda characters in Koei Tecmo’s Hyrule Warriors. Since then, the prospect of being able to pick between a male and female hero has only been heightened further – in fact, modder lynard killer and his team of contributors have released a skin mod that completely converts Link into Linkle. This reskin doesn’t just change the hero of time into the crossbow-wielding shepherd, it also adds new facial animations, voice acting, weapons, and unique armour sets to the game. Breath of the Wild feels like a completely different beast with this mod, so if you’re looking to dive back into the well-trodden world of Hyrule, then this mod will give you the fresh experience you’ve been looking for. Make sure you combine this conversion mod with the Linkle dialogue patch to get rid of Link’s name in the game’s subtitles.

Cel-shade removal

Reddit user Rangers_of_the_North originally discovered what Breath of the Wild could look like without cel-shading when stumbling across a strange graphical glitch. After climbing into an area halfway up Lake Hylia’s gatehouse, the player discovered that Link had been robbed of his usual colourful cel-shaded charm and been given a darker, moodier look. Since then, modder Altros and Skalfate have developed a graphics pack mod that completely removes Breath of the Wild’s cel-shading from the game, giving it a look that is not too dissimilar to Twilight Princess. Of course, this mod isn’t going to please everyone and personally, we think the cel-shaded look is all part of Breath of the Wild’s charm. However, if you wish to change up the game’s look and want a unique experience, then be sure to give this mod a try.

Better armour bonuses

Did you ever feel like the armour set bonuses in Breath of the Wild were rather lacklustre? Do you want garments that really feel impactful? If the answer’s yes, then you’ll want to download HylianZ’s Better Armours mod. This mod adds upgraded effects to each of Link’s armour pieces and provides a detailed menu description, so you know exactly bonuses you’re getting. This mod may not be as visually impressive or as technically demanding as the other fan-made content on this list, but it certainly shakes things up for those who wish to tinker with Link’s wardrobe.

A merry Hylian Christmas

Winter is coming and this time the icy winds will tear across the lands of Hyrule. Modder lynard killer and his band of merry modders have transformed Breath of the Wild’s lush green plains into a beautiful tundra. You’ll need to wrap up in your warmest clothes when using this mod, as the chill factor can quickly turn even the hardiest of heroes into blocks of ice. The game’s scheduled downpours have been replaced by flurries of snow and the once tranquil lakes and ponds offer chilly surprises for those that dare to take the plunge. Even Link’s Twilight armour set has been given a Christmassy twist, while his trusty Master Cycle Zero has received an upgrade that’s tailored towards the icy conditions. Riding around Hyrule on a sleigh while wearing a Santa Claus outfit has got to be one of the weirdest, most wonderful things we’ve done in Breath of the Wild.

Shield surfing shenanigans

Unleashing Link’s inner snowboarder was one of the best features of Breath the Wild and one that cost us many an hour on our quest to save the princess. Unfortunately, Link’s favourite pastime also came at a rather hefty price, especially when it came to purchasing new shields to practice with. In fact, we’re still haunted by the pained cries and bone-crunching thud that sent us crawling to the game over screen whenever our shield broke. Shield surfing certainly isn’t for the fainthearted but you can decrease these mountainous mishaps with this game-changing mod. Vanake14 has modified the game files so that Link’s shields never break when surfing on them, finally allowing us to become the pro snowboarder we’ve always wanted to be.

The great Hyrule rebalance

Bring balance to the land of Hyrule with this mod that aims to fix various bugs, nerf weapon bonuses, and improve combat with fan-made tweaks. For example, Flurry Rush has a tighter trigger window and limits how many blows you can pull off, while certain weapon bonuses have been rebalanced to stop them from becoming overpowered. Meanwhile, Guardian weapons have been buffed and fully ignore Guardians' armour rating, making them feel more impactful when fighting the game’s mechanised behemoths. This mod really changes how the game plays and feels, so make sure you give it a go if you’re looking for a fresh experience in a familiar world.

Early Master Cycle Zero

One of our biggest complaints in Breath of the Wild was not being able to get our hands on Link’s awesome ride sooner. Fortunately, this Master Cycle Zero mod aims to fix this issue by simply putting the Master Cycle Zero Rune in a chest within the Shrine of Resurrection. It’s an incredibly simple mod but being able to race around the Great Plateau is certainly a great feeling, especially when you just want to speed up the early-game travel time. The only prerequisites to using this mod are that you must own the Champions’ Ballad DLC and have at least one rune already, or have the Rune menu activated. Take this mod for a spin if you want to cruise around Hyrule in style.