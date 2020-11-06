Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is "real different” teases Fear the Walking Dead actor

Garret Dillahunt may be fairly used to dealing with zombies, considering his role in Fear the Walking Dead. But the actor has revealed that Zack Snyder’s version of zombies in the upcoming Army of the Dead Netflix movie is considerably different to that of The Walking Dead’s.

Speaking to Comic Book, Dillahunt, who plays Martin in Army of the Dead, said "it's real different," to Fear The Walking Dead. He added, "I'm excited to see [Army of the Dead], too. To have different ideas about zombies, which is refreshing, I think, in a lot of ways.”

As for a release date, Dillahunt was tight-lipped: “And I know I have to keep this so vague, I'm sorry. I don't know when the thing's coming out now. Sometime next year."

In the world of The Walking Dead, zombies – or ‘walkers’ as they’re known – are mindless, slow creatures who are only concerned with getting hold of their next meal. It seems we can look forward to something considerably more terrifying in Army of the Dead, however. Snyder also directed the 2004 version of Dawn of the Dead, which featured frighteningly fast zombies.

Dillahunt explains that, in Army of the Dead: “They strayed away from a lot of normal zombie canon, that for some reason, everyone adheres to. And you're like, 'Maybe they don't have to be that way. What if they were this way?' 'Oh, that's a nice wrinkle.' Zombies are scary, I'll tell you that. Zombies are really fast and scary."

