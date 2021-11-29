Get inside the fascinating story of your favorite desserts in the comic Yummy

The upcoming graphic novel Yummy: A History of Desserts dives into the delectable world of food treats - and it is being illustrated by writer/artist Victoria Grace Elliott in a way that'll hit you right in your comic book sweet tooth.

"I've always loved learning about food throughout history, and all the better when their stories are filled with feeling and humor," Elliott says in a press release about Yummy. "I wanted to highlight several desserts and their history using little sprites who could really show off the big charms of desserts just their height!"

The first 'course' (chapter) of Yummy: A History of Desserts is about ice cream, and we have a five-page scoop of it here to show for you.

Like the best desserts, Yummy: A History of Desserts is best savored in small doses so you can slowly enjoy the flavors, textures, and experience. In this preview, and throughout the book, a food sprite named Peri walks us through the delicious history of sweets and its multicultural path to our tummies.

And yes, Yummy: A History of Desserts has recipes as well.

Yummy: A History of Desserts is Elliott's first major non-fiction project and her first graphic novel. She's best known for the webcomic Balderdash!, or a Tale of Two Witches . For those already thinking about seconds though, never fear - the writer/artist is already working on a sequel titled Yummy: A History of Tasty Experiments.

Yummy: A History of Desserts goes on sale on November 30 from Random House Graphic.